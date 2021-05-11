The UK’s largest food and support services company is the first in the industry to publish a net zero plan to help deliver its ambition to create a sustainable food system.

Compass Group UK & Ireland yesterday announced its commitment to reach Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The business, which serves three million customers each year in the UK, has become a signatory of Business Ambition for 1.5°C, making the commitment to align its climate targets with the Paris Agreement. In doing so, the company has signed up to the UN’s Race to Zero campaign, aiming to reach Net Zero through ambitious levels of change, innovation, collaboration and investment in its business practices.

As the foodservice industry’s first commitment to a net zero economy, Compass aims to achieve a reduction in carbon emissions of at least 55% by 2025, and at least 65% across its operations and by 2030.

As well as driving significant reductions in its own operations, Compass UK&I will use its size and reach to influence clients, employees and suppliers – through Foodbuy, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help create a more sustainable food system. All new and existing clients will also be offered carbon neutral and carbon reduction offers.

Local and seasonal ingredients will be key. By 2030 there will be a 40% switch towards plant-based proteins, with an interim target of at least 25% by 2025. Moreover, 70% of the top 5 food categories (dairy and cheese, fruit and vegetables, pork, beef and chicken) is to be sourced from regenerative agriculture by 2030.

Recognising the impact of its supply chain and the role it has in influencing positive change across the food system, the food and support services company will make key interventions to increase the adoption of regenerative agricultural principles and practices across all key product categories and increase the share of locally sourced foods. It will also rework its supplier auditing process to include key environmental performance criteria, including energy and resources efficiency, renewable energy, waste management and green logistics.

In addition, the business is already working to remove all single-use plastic cutlery, expanded polystyrene (EPS) and unnecessary single-use plastic plates and bowls before July 2021. While all fleet cars will be 100% plug-in electric by May 2024.

In 2025 Compass UK&I will start compensating some of its carbon emissions with high quality UK-based carbon removal projects such as afforestation in rural and urban landscapes, and peatland rehabilitation. Once it has significantly reduced carbon emissions by 2030, it will evolve its programme from compensating to neutralising any remaining carbon emissions in line with the SBTi criteria. It would have then delivered its 2030 Net Zero target and would continue delivering such performance from there onwards.

In support of these goals, Compass UK&I has published Our Climate Promise and Roadmap to Net Zero, which together provide more detail on the philosophies and milestones it will champion in this decade. Compass UK&I’s science-based targets will be validated and published later this year.

Beyond climate, Compass UK&I is already engaged with the Science Based Targets Network on developing science-based targets (SBTs) for all aspects of nature including biodiversity, freshwater, land and ocean.

Robin Mills, MD, Compass Group UK&I said: ‘We believe it is our responsibility to contribute towards a future of sustainable food production and regenerative agricultural principles and practices, and a commitment to climate Net Zero is an important milestone. Critical to the delivery of our targets will be the partnerships with our clients, suppliers, employees, civil society partners and government. I couldn’t be more excited for the future of foodservice.’