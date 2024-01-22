Catering Scotland

Compass Group UK & Ireland Announces Proposed Acquisition of CH&Co

January 22
16:25 2024
Compass Group UK & Ireland, the UK’s largest food and support services business, has today agreed to acquire CH&CO, subject to regulatory approval.

With operations covering workplace catering, events, venues, visitor attractions, stadia, education, healthcare and hospitality, CH&Co employs over 10,000 staff across 1,000 locations and has been a Royal Warrant Holder since 2013.

Robin Mills, CEO, Compass Group UK & Ireland said: ‘I have always admired CH&CO and believe that by combining our strengths the proposed acquisition will bring a multitude of benefits to clients, customers and employees. This proposed acquisition aims to capitalise on the great strengths of both businesses, including client-centred approach, people-focused culture and commitment to sustainability.’ 

Bill Toner, CEO, CH&CO, added: ‘The prospect of joining a leading global provider of food services offers huge potential for us and our clients.

Both businesses have strong, complementary brands, and subject to regulatory approval there is a great opportunity for us to learn from each other and to build an even more exciting future together.’

Following completion, the intention is that CH&CO’s portfolio of companies, which include Gather & Gather, Vacherin and Company of Cooks, will join Compass Group’s family of brands.

www.compass-group.co.uk
www.chandcogroup.com

