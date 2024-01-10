Catering Scotland

Compass Group UK & Ireland Appoints New Chief People Officer

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Scottish School Food Awards 2023 Winners Announced OIOpublisher The results of the 2023 Scottish School Food Awards have been revealed. The Hospitality Education Award, sponsored by Hub International and Independents by SodexoWINNER: Parkhill Secondary School, Glasgow Highly...
  

Compass Group UK & Ireland Appoints New Chief People Officer

Compass Group UK & Ireland Appoints New Chief People Officer
January 10
10:56 2024
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Compass Group UK & Ireland has appointed Carol Sommerville as its new Chief People Officer (CPO).

Joining from Watchfinder, part of Richemont Group, where she was Global HR Director, Carol previously held senior HR roles at Net-a-Porter after beginning her career at BT where she worked as HR Director for the Openreach Service Centres, among other roles.

Now responsible for delivering the company’s ‘Our Social Promise’ – a commitment to support a million people with opportunities through job creation, education, training, community and charitable engagement by 2030 – Carol has been impressed by those on the workforce she has met to date:

‘Having taken market-leading positions in areas including apprenticeships, career pathways and the ED&I agenda, it’s clear that Compass has a clear and ambitious people agenda,’ she says. I’m looking forward to supporting the company’s ongoing commitment to its people and creating a welcoming environment where everyone can thrive.’

CEO, Robin Mills, added: ‘Compass is a people business and this role is critical for the continued success of our organisation. ‘As a large employer we know that we have the ability to improve lives and to make a difference. Carol is going to be integral to continuing to develop our people-centred culture as we continue to grow and evolve in the coming years.’

www.compass-group.co.uk

Tags
compass scotlandCompass UKContract Caterers Scotlandcontract catering scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • Scottish School Food Awards 2023 Winners Announced The results of the 2023 Scottish School Food Awards have been revealed. The Hospitality Education Award, sponsored by Hub International and Independents by SodexoWINNER: Parkhill Secondary School, Glasgow Highly Commended:...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.