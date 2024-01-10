Compass Group UK & Ireland has appointed Carol Sommerville as its new Chief People Officer (CPO).

Joining from Watchfinder, part of Richemont Group, where she was Global HR Director, Carol previously held senior HR roles at Net-a-Porter after beginning her career at BT where she worked as HR Director for the Openreach Service Centres, among other roles.

Now responsible for delivering the company’s ‘Our Social Promise’ – a commitment to support a million people with opportunities through job creation, education, training, community and charitable engagement by 2030 – Carol has been impressed by those on the workforce she has met to date:

‘Having taken market-leading positions in areas including apprenticeships, career pathways and the ED&I agenda, it’s clear that Compass has a clear and ambitious people agenda,’ she says. I’m looking forward to supporting the company’s ongoing commitment to its people and creating a welcoming environment where everyone can thrive.’

CEO, Robin Mills, added: ‘Compass is a people business and this role is critical for the continued success of our organisation. ‘As a large employer we know that we have the ability to improve lives and to make a difference. Carol is going to be integral to continuing to develop our people-centred culture as we continue to grow and evolve in the coming years.’

