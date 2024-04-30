Compass Group UK & Ireland’s have achieved gold revalidation of the Armed Forces Recognition (AFR) scheme status, by the defence relationship management team.

Reflecting the work the organisation undertakes to support veterans, reservists, cadets and military families in its business, the award is reviewed every five years to ensure companies are meeting the commitments they made when they signed the covenant.

Commenting on the revalidation award, Mark Webster, Executive Sponsor of the Compass Armed Forces Committee, said: I’m really proud that we have secured a gold revalidation for our wide-ranging work supporting the armed forces community in our business.

‘We know that veterans, reservists, cadets and those from armed forces families have so much to offer our business and I would like to recognise the work of our AF committee who continually review the needs of our AF family and identify what could help them to flourish further in our business.’

Camilla Howard, Chair of Armed Forces Community added: ‘We have over 1,000 people in our business who are either veterans, reservists, cadets or part of an armed forces family. As a veteran and military spouse I know only too well the pressures that armed forces life can bring, so it’s really important to me that as an employer we do all that we can to support our people and help them to thrive in our organisation.’

Photo, L-R: Mark Webster, Executive Sponsor of the Compass Armed Forces Committee; Camilla Howard, Chair of the Compass Armed Forces Committee; Phil Marks, National Account Manager, Defence Relationship Management; Carol Sommerville, Chief People Officer, Compass Group UK & Ireland and Angela Lewis, Business Performance Manager