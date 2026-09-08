Compass Junior Chef Academy Launches in Scotland

Compass Group UK and Ireland this week unveiled the Compass Junior Chef Academy (JCA) in Scotland. Designed to inspire the next generation of culinary talent, the ten-week programme was devised by the Compass apprenticeships team in conjunction with professional chefs as an after-school extra-curricular activity with the objective of teaching fundamental cookery skills. Launching with an initial cohort of twelve 14–17-year-old students from Mackie Academy in Stonehaven, Mearns Academy in Laurencekirk and Portlethan Academy in Portlethan, the programme will teach cooking as an essential life skill by chefs from ESS Energy.

Courses have previously been delivered to schools across the Midlands, southern England and South Wales, the programme with expansion for the new academic year planned in London and the East of England as well as Scotland.

The initiative is supported by Brakes. Brakes sponsors the programme and provides all attendees with chef jackets, produce and ingredients for the celebratory graduation meal.

It forms a key part of Compass’ Classroom to Careers strategy, supporting young people into work and helping them understand the opportunities available to them – part of its wider ‘Our Social Promise’. Compass is committed to the continued growth of the programme, scaling further across the country in the future.

Louise Moir, Head Teacher at Mackie Academy, said: ‘It is a privilege to be asked to host the Junior Chef Academy at Mackie, an offer from ESS which is the result of many years of successful partnership working. This opportunity gives pupils the chance to engage with professional chefs, providing them with an insight into the industry as well as an opportunity to advance their skills.

‘These twelve young learners will have an experience that no other pupil in Scotland has had, and we look forward to seeing what they go on to achieve.’

Graham Singer, Culinary Director, ESS Energy, Government & Infrastructure and Compass Scotland, who leads the academy in Scotland added: ‘This course gives students a real understanding of the skills needed to become a chef and the wide range of opportunities available in the hospitality industry.

‘Our aim is to encourage the next generation of talent in the local area and on top of that we hope to inspire young people to make healthier, more sustainable food choices. I very much hope to see some of them develop these skills further – maybe we have the next top chef in our midst!’

www.compass-group.co.uk