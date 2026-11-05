Compass One Appoints New CEO

Compass Group UK & Ireland has appointed Michael Lambourne as CEO of Compass One. With responsibility for overseeing all of the organisation’s public sector business in the UK & Ireland, including its facilities management operations, Michael brings with him ‘extensive leadership experience, strong operational expertise and a deep commitment to people, culture and the highest standards of health and safety,’ according to colleagues. He will join the Compass Group UK & Ireland Executive team and report to Charlie Brown, Interim CEO, Compass Group UK & Ireland.

Compass One operates across defence, marine and aerospace, energy, government and infrastructure, healthcare and state education.

Having relocated to the UK from Compass Group Australia, where he previously held the role as Executive Director for ESS, Chartwells, Medirest and Morrison Living, Michael has been with the company since 2017 and has led several businesses, including Australian Defence, Restaurant Associates, Eurest and Rapport.

Prior to Compass, he worked in mining and resources, manufacturing and distribution sectors in a range of senior finance and strategy roles.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Brown said: ‘Our public sector business is industry-leading and with Michael’s support we will continue to deliver commercial value for our customers while doing the right thing for people and planet, delivering jobs, opportunities and skills for our people.

Michael added: ‘It’s been great to meet the team in recent weeks and to learn more about the business and our clients. It’s always a huge privilege to work in the public sector. Our teams work in complex environments to support diverse customer requirements at key moments in people’s lives. I am hugely proud to be leading the teams that provide such essential services, 24/7, supporting many parts of the country’s critical infrastructure.’

For more information on how Compass Scotland and its range of brands and business can help your business to thrive, visit www.compass-group.co.uk