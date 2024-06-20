Compass Scotland has launched a bespoke volunteer programme with West Lothian-based charity, The Larder, to help tackle poverty and hunger.

Founded in 2010 to address rising youth unemployment, the organisation has since helped over 5,000 people through training, and delivered over 210,000 meals since 2020 to support people experiencing food insecurity.

As part of its Catalyst Kitchen project, four Compass Scotland volunteers will spend two days every month preparing and delivering meals, supporting the community cafes in Strathbrock and Blackburn, and working in the bakery. Over 50 volunteers will give over 400 hours across the year to support the charity as part of the programme.

The plan is to hold four culinary training days each year, run by Compass Scotland chefs who will support and mentor individuals to develop their hospitality skills.

The partnership will support Compass’ Our Social Promise, which incorporates its Mission to a Million campaign – aiming to positively impact one million lives by 2030.

The announcement comes shortly after the 40th anniversary of Volunteers’ Week, which ran from 3 June – 9 June.

David Hay, Managing Director of Compass Scotland (pictured right, with David Fitzpatrick), said: ‘Volunteering is a wonderful way to give back to society and to help others, and we hope that this new partnership will look to inspire more people and make a lasting impact in the Scottish communities we serve.’

Angela Moohan, founder and CEO of the Larder, added: ‘We’ve worked with Compass Scotland over the past two years to ensure that no one in West Lothian goes hungry. Working together will add valuable resources towards our aim of tackling poverty, empowering individuals and transforming communities.’

