A pioneering London-based company has partnered with Compass Scotland to promote street food talent at Compass venues across the country.

In its first venture north of the Border, KERB aims to deliver a new range of food and drink options at venues, including Edinburgh Zoo.

KERB’s Scotland events boss, Amy Campbell, will work with Compass venues and local street food traders to increase the food and drink offering.

David Hay, managing director of Compass Scotland, said: ‘With more than a decade of Scottish hospitality experience and a great network of contacts, Amy is well-placed to forge relationships with the country’s best street food talent and bring them into the fold at Compass venues.

“We’re always looking at ways to innovate our food offering, whether that’s with more sustainable options or exciting plant-forward meals, and street food is an ideal way to branch out to diverse, unique and global food choices by using local suppliers already working around the country. It’s an exciting next step and we’re looking forward seeing the partnership grow.’

Alana Buckley, managing director of KERB Events, added: ‘We have noticed a significant opportunity in Scotland to bring our clients and customers together to provide a culinary experience that is both authentic and professionally organised, using locally sourced street food options.

www.compass-group.co.uk/compass-scotland

www.kerbfood.com