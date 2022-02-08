Catering Scotland

Compass Scotland Appoints Nutrition & Sustainability Lead

Compass Scotland Appoints Nutrition & Sustainability Lead

February 08
11:16 2022
Compass Scotland has appointed Emily Robinson (RNUTR) as senior nutritionist and sustainability lead.

Responsible for the delivery of nutrition and sustainability education for employees, clients and consumers across all Compass Scotland sites, including schools, workplaces and venues, Ms Robinson (pictured) will work with the central nutrition and culinary teams in Scotland.

Registered with the Association for Nutrition, she will support the food offer with her expert knowledge of Scottish Government legislation around food and nutrition. Having spent three years working for Chartwells in England, she will be a local support for the Chartwells schools in Scotland to deliver the award-winning Beyond the Chartwells Kitchen food, nutrition and sustainability education programme to pupils aged 4-18 years.

Emily, who prior to joining Compass worked as an associate nutritionist for the British Nutrition Foundation, said: ‘My ambition is to help drive positive, evidence-based change in education, menus, behaviour and well-being among children and adults in Scotland.’

