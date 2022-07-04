Workplace caterer Eurest hosted a sustainability event in partnership with Compass Scotland last month, bringing together change makers in the hospitality industry to discuss some of the biggest issues in sustainability.

Held at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo, the Making Change event featured a diverse panel of speakers discussing the role food plays in the workplace, and how foodservice, facilities and waste management can help businesses meet their net zero goals.

Around 50 guests enjoyed a seasonal plant-forward lunch, served and prepared by Compass chefs. Photographed on by Zute Lightfoot on behalf of the Compass Group

Compass Scotland and ESS Culinary Director, Graham Singer, talked attendees through the menu and discussed the low-waste elements of each dish, as guests were introduced to the new eco scores used for the menu. A traffic light-style system which rates dishes on their carbon footprint, the programme was developed in collaboration with researchers at the University of Oxford.

Morag Freathy, Managing Director of Compass B&I, said: ‘The event was a great opportunity to gather together leaders to discuss the challenges we’re facing and how to overcome them.

‘Our climate net zero target is industry-leading and we’re committed to facilitating events where we work in partnership with clients to encourange and facilitate change across the sector.’

In 2021, Compass Group UK & Ireland launched its commitment to reach Climate Net Zero by 2030, alongside Our Climate Promise and Roadmap to Net Zero, which provide detail on the strategy to create a sustainable food system, including plans to source more local and seasonal ingredients from regenerative agriculture.

www.compass-group.co.uk