Compass Scotland has partnered with Apprenticeship in Hospitality Scotland (AHS) to provide training opportunities for the next generation of Scottish hospitality professionals.

The AHS partnership is the most recent of Compass Scotland’s apprenticeship initiatives since its launch. The business has partnerships with Skills Development Scotland, Springboard, Polaris, Eastbank Academy, City of Glasgow College, Glasgow City Council, Glasgow Caledonian University and University of Strathclyde to develop Foundation, Modern and Graduate Apprenticeship opportunities, Compass Scotland is also committed to the government’s Kickstart Scheme and Young Person’s Guarantee.

The partnership follows on from Compass Scotland’s role as primary catering supplier at COP26, which saw the teams, including apprentices, serve more than 10,000 delegates per day over the two-week conference. Last week the company announced that Stevie McLaughlin, Scotland’s only two-Michelin-Starred chef, has become its Culinary Ambassador.

The AHS programme includes a series of industry-led masterclasses as part of their learning journey.

MD, David Hay (pictured above left), said: ‘We offer bespoke opportunities for apprentices to learn about the hospitality industry in Scotland, and our apprenticeship programme enables employees to change or enhance their careers while supporting the future of the industry.’

Jonathan Foot, Head of Apprenticeships and Early Careers at Compass Group UK and Ireland, added: ‘Our apprenticeships cover multiple elements, including culinary, front of house, facilities management, business administration, retail, customer service and management, and we aim to deliver an industry-leading aspirational career structure which provides genuine opportunities for skills development and progression.’

Developed to offer an alternative to university, AHS is designed to encourage young people to start a lifelong career in hospitality. AHS offers two routes to training – hospitality and professional cookery – and they work with partners and supporters to create bespoke workshops and experiences for apprentices to build their knowledge and skills.

