Compass Scotland has committed its support to the Young Person’s Guarantee.

Working with employers across the country to help create opportunities for young people, the Young Person’s Guarantee is a joint commitment to provide opportunities for all 16-24 year-olds in Scotland through jobs, apprenticeships, further and higher education, training programmes and volunteering.

Providing opportunities for young people as part of its apprenticeship programme which creates individual career progression road maps, Compass Scotland offers foundation, modern and graduate apprenticeships and has committed to the creation of 100 new modern apprenticeship opportunities in its first year.

Through its partnership with Springboard, Compass Scotland has also committed to the Government’s Kickstart scheme which offers 16-24-year-olds who currently receive Universal Credit a six-month skills development opportunity.

David Hay, MD of Compass Scotland (pictured above left), said: The Young Person’s Guarantee helps us to deliver our career pathways structure with apprenticeships in various areas of catering.

‘As we recover from the pandemic, these apprenticeships support the future of our industry by nurturing the next generation of talent and improving job retention through providing opportunities to enhance career development.’

