Compass Scotland has launched its first bespoke Modern Apprenticeship Programme, with a commitment to creating and developing 100 new Modern Apprenticeship opportunities in its first year.

Aimed at creating a career progression roadmap, the programme offers Foundation Apprenticeships, which have been developed in partnership with Skills Development Scotland, Eastbank Academy, City of Glasgow College and Glasgow City Council; and Modern Apprenticeships, which will be offered in partnership with Polaris and City of Glasgow College.

Marking the start of this new scheme, four Compass apprentices have started a four-year Graduate Apprenticeship in Business Management at the University of Strathclyde.

Working closely with Scottish clients, Scottish businesses, hospitality industry stakeholders, colleges, and universities, Compass Scotland is drawing on the expertise of Culinary Ambassador, Tom Kitchin (pictured below).

Compass Culinary, Tom Kitchin

The aim is to deliver an aspirational career pathway structure that offers genuine opportunities for skills development and progression, with apprenticeships in Culinary, Front of House, Facilities Management, Business Administration, Retail, Customer Service and Management.

Part of Compass Group UK & Ireland, the UK’s largest food and support services firm, Compass Scotland launched as a distinct business in November 2020.

Compass Scotland MD, David Hay, comments: ‘This new scheme offers a truly bespoke opportunity which will enable 100 apprentices to learn about the country’s hospitality industry directly from those working within it.

‘Scotland has an excellent reputation for its hospitality and its world-renowned food and drink. As the industry recovers from the impact of the pandemic, we need to ensure that the next generation of talent is nurtured and retained.

‘The opportunities offered through our apprenticeship schemes will enable employees to change or enhance their careers, while supporting the future of the industry.’

Jonathan Foot, Head of Apprenticeships and Early Careers at Compass Group UK & Ireland (pictured below), adds: ‘We offer many excellent learning and development opportunities but this is the first time we have had something Scotland-specific. We have made a commitment to Modern Apprenticeships, supporting the skills development of existing employees as well as attracting new talent.

‘Our structured career pathways offer opportunities for all roles and ages across all business sectors within Compass Scotland.’

Jonathan Foot

www.compass-group.co.uk/compass-scotland

Main photo above shows Izabela Ginter with her 2020 Compass Chef of the Year Award. Having completed her Compass Apprenticeship, she now works for ESS offshore.