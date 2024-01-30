Compass Scotland is partnering with a Livingston charity to help tackle poverty and hunger. Founded in 2010 the Larder aims to address rising youth unemployment in West Lothian. Since then, the organisation has helped more than 3,000 people access training and has delivered more than 150,000 meals to those experiencing food insecurity.

The collaboration kicked off last month with the provision of community Christmas meals for local people at the Larder’s two community cafes in Blackburn and Broxburn. Compass Scotland assisted with the delivery of sit-down Christmas dinners to the charity’s existing community customers by supplying and preparing 72 three-course dinners, served in the two cafes the week before Christmas.

Compass Scotland also worked alongside The Larder’s social food project, Catalyst Kitchen, to prepare and deliver over 400 Christmas meals. The freshly prepared dishes were cooked, packed and delivered by volunteers from both Compass Scotland and The Larder throughout West Lothian in time for Christmas Day. The Christmas meals benefitted 300 individuals associated with the charity, with a further 100 being allocated to two local homeless accommodation units.

This year, Compass Scotland will continue to support The Larder by working with the Catalyst Kitchen project, where volunteers will spend one day per month giving their time and knowledge to help the charity.

As well as preparing and delivering meals and assisting in the community cafes, Compass chefs will provide training programmes to help develop the charity’s hospitality skills.

Compass Scotland will also support The Larder’s employability programmes with work experience and site visits in some of its operations across the Central Belt. The programmes provide training on employability, life skills, and health and wellbeing, alongside learning to cook.

The partnership announcement comes as Compass works towards Our Social Promise, which includes the Mission to a Million commitment, to provide support to one million people by 2030 through jobs, training, community engagement and development.

David Hay, Managing Director of Compass Scotland (pictured below-right) said: ‘With people in Scotland facing challenges due to increased living costs, Christmas was tougher than ever for many last year. The greatest impact is on those on the lowest incomes, and so being able to support charities like the Larder is important to our business and we hope that our assistance provided warm meals and offered comfort and dignity during the festive season.

We’re proud to continue to support the charity this year and to continue making a lasting impact in the local communities we serve.

Angela Moohan, Founder and CEO of the Larder, added: ‘Our partnership with Compass Scotland has been invaluable and with their generosity we have been able to alleviate poverty and hunger for more West Lothian residents.’

www.compass-group.co.uk

www.shop.thelarder.org



