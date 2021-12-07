Eight candidates have secured employment following completion of Compass Scotland‘s Gateway to Employment programme.

Organised in partnership with Springboard, the three-week initiative offered each candidate an interview about employment and skills development opportunities to help grow their communication confidence and skill set.

The company’s Modern Apprenticeship (MA) programme, which was launched by Compass Scotland earlier this year, offers a career progression road map for an individual to work towards and aims to create 100 new MA opportunities within the first year.

David Hay, Compass Scotland’s MD (pictured below left), said: ‘Springboard’s excellent Gateway to Employment programme has given us yet another opportunity to support the Scottish talent. The country’s reputation for hospitality and food and drink is world-renowned and we’re proud to help ensure that the next generation of talent is being nurtured right now.’

David Hay, Compass in Scotland Managing Director

Jonathan Foot, Head of Apprenticeships and Early Careers at Compass Group UK and Ireland, added: ‘This programme is one that will help develop the skills and confidence needed to support peiole with their first step on the career ladder at Compass. From the candidates to the senior Compass Scotland team, the approach to learning and progression demonstrated in this pre-employment programme has benefitted everyone involved.

Chris Gamm, CEO, Springboard said: ‘We are working with our partners to get 10,000 young, unemployed people into work in hospitality by the end of next year and we’re delighted that eight candidates have secured jobs with promising careers at Compass Scotland immediately upon completion.’

www.compass-group.co.uk

www.springboard.uk.net