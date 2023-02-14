Côte restaurants have launched a special alpine menu to celebrate the traditional Tartiflette ski dish. Cherished by skiers as the perfect way to unwind after a day on the slopes, the dish is now available closer to home.

Holiday highlight: Food is a major perk after a long day on the slopes

Back on the menu by popular demand, the dish is a delicious combination of Reblochon and Comté cheese, smoked bacon lardons and sliced potatoes, served with a crunchy sourdough baguette.

Diners can also enjoy the Tartiflette Luxe served with truffle saucisson, Bayonne ham, honey tomatoes and cornichons to share.

The exclusive Alpine menu which will be available until 2nd March also includes the well-loved ‘Diots’, a traditional French starter of smoked sausage and cherry tomatoes in a white wine and caramelised onion sauce, served with sourdough baguette.

Meanwhile, the new Spiced Blood Orange Mule, a cocktail of spiced rum, Fever-Tree orange ginger ale and blood orange, and an Alpine special dessert finished with an apple and blackberry crumble tart will warm up any winter chills.

A spokesperson from the UK-wide restaurant operator, said: ‘We love to celebrate and explore the richness of France’s many regions and this season we are inspired by the French Alps. This bubbling, baked dish is a staple of Alpine cuisine. No trip to the cold, crisp Alps is complete without indulging in a hearty serving of Tartiflette.

The Alpine winter menu is available until 2nd March 2023. To discover your nearest Côte location, visit www.cote.co.uk.