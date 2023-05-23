The Chief Executive of Scottish Excellence Awards-nominated Crerar Hotels Group has been awarded the prestigious title of Master Innholder. Chris Wayne-Wills is the only Scotland-based hotelier this year and joins a select group of hoteliers in the UK from companies such as Four Seasons, The Goring and Hand Picked hotels.

Chris, who was most recently awarded the title of the UK’s Most Influential Hotels Group CEO of the Year 2023 by CEO Monthly, is also a trustee of HIT Scotland and a fellow of the Institute of Hospitality.

‘In the very early stages of my career I was awarded a Savoy Educational Trust scholarship in association with the Worshipful Company of Innholders and… to now be a Master Innholder… is an honour,’ he said.

Leading the company at a time of uncertainty during the height of the pandemic, Chris was described as ‘a beacon of inspiration’ and successfully oversaw the group’s recovery and multi-million-pound transformation.

He will receive the award at a ceremony in London next month. More information on the Master Innholders can be found here.