Catering Scotland

Crerar Hotels CEO Awarded Master Innholder Status

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 OIOpublisher The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on...
  

Crerar Hotels CEO Awarded Master Innholder Status

Crerar Hotels CEO Awarded Master Innholder Status
May 23
09:36 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Chief Executive of Scottish Excellence Awards-nominated Crerar Hotels Group has been awarded the prestigious title of Master Innholder. Chris Wayne-Wills is the only Scotland-based hotelier this year and joins a select group of hoteliers in the UK from companies such as Four Seasons, The Goring and Hand Picked hotels.

Chris, who was most recently awarded the title of the UK’s Most Influential Hotels Group CEO of the Year 2023 by CEO Monthly, is also a trustee of HIT Scotland and a fellow of the Institute of Hospitality.

‘In the very early stages of my career I was awarded a Savoy Educational Trust scholarship in association with the Worshipful Company of Innholders and… to now be a Master Innholder… is an honour,’ he said.

Leading the company at a time of uncertainty during the height of the pandemic, Chris was described as ‘a beacon of inspiration’ and successfully oversaw the group’s recovery and multi-million-pound transformation.

He will receive the award at a ceremony in London next month. More information on the Master Innholders can be found here.

Tags
chris wayne-willscrerar hotelshotels Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.