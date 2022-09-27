The award-winning Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels has committed to roll out GreenTeck Global’s 100% natural AquaTeck SC100 cleaning system across all eight of its hotels, from the Scottish Borders to the West Highlands.

The decision follows a recent partnership between the specialist hygiene technology innovator and Alliance Scotland, including a four-month trial which saw the hotel group become Alliance’s first Scottish client to embrace GreenTeck Global’s COSHH-free cleaning products.

The Aquateck SC100 saves Crieff Hydro around £450 a month on chemical cleaners

Helping businesses to harness the cleaning properties of hypochlorous acid (HOCL) the pioneering AquaTeck SC100 system delivers the highest levels of sanitation and odour control, while reducing dependency on traditional chemical cleaning solutions. Each unit converts ordinary tap water and ordinary salt into HOCL; a naturally-occurring disinfectant that is more effective than bleach, and which is proven to destroy 99.99% of bacteria, pathogens and viruses.



As part of the Alliance collaboration, Crieff Hydro swapped its usual cleaning products for the sustainable AquaTeck SC100 in a trial that took place between February and June this year. By generating the multipurpose sanitising solution on-site for its front-of-house cleaning needs – a 100% natural liquid which can be applied directly to buckets, floor cleaners and surfaces – the hotel saved the equivalent of 2,430 single-use plastic bottles in just four months.

With the capacity to produce two litres of all-purpose cleaning solution every minute, the AquaTeck SC100 is able to generate the exact quantity required by the housekeeping team, with minimal waste. This alone helped the hotel to reduce the amount spent on chemicals cleaners by around £450 per month, in addition to improving its carbon footprint.



As the first hospitality company in Alliance’s network to incorporate GreenTeck Global’s sustainable working practices, Alliance – Scotland’s leading provider of cleaning and janitorial solutions – hopes the move will inspire more Scottish operators to switch to more environmentally friendly cleaning systems.

Visit www.greenteckglobal.com/aquateck/ or email scotland@alliancelocal.co.uk for more information.