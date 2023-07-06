Ex-Herald Sales Manager, David Martin, has joined H-Pack Packaging as head of merchant sales. Arriving with his own established team, he will take over the running of all UK and European merchant sales and is expected to make a significant and positive impact on the food-packaging manufacturer’s business.

The UK arm of leading global food packaging brand, Hotpack, H-Pack offers bespoke custom products, and uses state-of-the-art machinery and technology, to create premium product lines.

‘In a world that demands eco-friendly products there is a hunger for more choice and alternative materials, and goods are needed to feed that demand,’ says David (pictured). ‘H-Pack is on the brink of launching some game-changing new recyclable lines. This is a great fit for me as I can help with the current streamlining process to prepare the groundwork for future growth and oversee a period of managed new business and increased revenue for a company that deserves to be front and centre in the UK market.’

Managing director of H-Pack, Dharmendra Sharma, is equally pleased with the appointments: ‘David is a big name in the industry and is held in the highest regard. He is hugely knowledgeable of all aspects of the business and is well versed in the current state of the UK packaging market.’

Based near Wrexham, H-Pack supplies to bluechip companies in the retail, aviation, catering, hotel and leisure sectors, as well as key government departments.

Visit https://h-packglobal.com/for more information on their product range.