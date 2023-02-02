Chefs across the country have just two weeks left to enter the 34th Scottish Culinary Championships. The competition, which is returning this year to ScotHot, is the most prestigious and eagerly anticipated feature of the biennial exhibition. Meanwhile, the deadline for the Live Theatre competition and Skills Arena classes has now been extended to 14th February, while the deadline for Culinary Arts classes is 28th February.

Sponsored by Compass Scotland, the Scottish Culinary Championships programme will once again challenge and celebrate chefs from across Scotland. Headed by Scottish Chefs CEO, Neil Thomson, and a team of experienced judges, the Live Theatre Competition, the Skills Arena and the Culinary Arts classes are open to chefs at all levels.

Live Theatre Competition classes will host a packed programme of back-to-back hot live classes during both days, with competitions to suit chefs of all levels from across all industry sectors. Classes include creating a sustainable fish dish, a Food for Life challenge to create a main course appropriate for a public sector establishment, a mystery basket challenge and a vegan main course. The classes also include the Scottish Young Chef of the Year 2023, alongside the Scottish Chef of the Year 2023 competition sponsored by Lomond Foods.

The Skills Arena – supporting the Andrew Fairlie scholarship and HIT Scotland aims – to celebrate top-performing chefs, while the Skills Arena will incorporate a programme of cold live classes for chefs and service staff to showcase essential skills including fish preparation, flambé, cocktail mixology and a Hollandaise challenge.

Junior Live Theatre classes are open to all chefs aged 23 or under as at 28th February 2023. There are no age restrictions for all open Live Theatre classes.

For more information about the Scottish Culinary Championships 2023, visit www.scothot.co.uk/scottish-culinary-championships