Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has extended its range of eco-friendly, wrapped meal packs and individually wrapped cutlery in a bid to promote better hygiene and a consumer-first approach.

The festive season is traditionally a time when people throw caution to the wind and spend more than they normally might. However, with rising food and fuel costs, many consumers are having to make difficult choices at the moment; disposable income is tight and cash for treats is being carefully allocated.

Nobody wants to use disposable knives and forks, handled by other people – especially after the last few years. It’s the smallest thing to offer customers wrapped cutlery and meal packs but it completes the meal rather than potentially ruining it. Post-pandemic, the public is more cautious about hygiene.

If you’re a visitor to a any public event this year, and you’re buying street food, it is not a cheap purchase. To counter the high expense, all necessary auxiliary products should be included in the offering and should be to the best standard. Clean, untouched napkins and disposable cutlery is not a big ask, nor is it unjustified. Consumers have a right to expect good hygiene, and that can only be guaranteed with wrapped catering disposables.

To address this, Herald has extended its offering to include natural cornstarch meal packs comprising of knife, fork and napkin; natural cornstarch meal packs which also include spoons; and packs that contain disposable cutlery and napkins, plus salt and pepper. The same offering is available in wood and also have all items of disposable wooden cutlery and stirrers individually wrapped.

