Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets Former Hotel Near Pitlochry

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • HRC Launches 2024 Seminar Programme   OIOpublisher HRC – the UK’s largest trade event for the hospitality, retail and foodservice sector – has launched its seminar programme for this year’s show. The 2024 event, which takes...
  

Graham and Sibbald Markets Former Hotel Near Pitlochry

Graham and Sibbald Markets Former Hotel Near Pitlochry
March 12
12:34 2024
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have brought to market a former hotel near the A9, close to Pitlochry. A traditional seven-bed 17th-Century country house with a range of public rooms, East Haugh House also benefits from a separate 4/5- bedroom annexe and a separate three-bedroom cottage, all set in appx two acres of private grounds.

Hotel and leisure consultant with Graham and Sibbald, Alistair Letham, said: ‘East Haugh
House previously operated as a destination country house hotel, until around three years ago. The
property since has been used for exclusive occupation and therefore could easily revert to full use if
new owners preferred that.’

Graham and Sibbald and Rettie & Co are inviting offers over £1,150,000 for East Haugh House,
Pitlochry.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
B&Bs for sale scotlandBusinesses for sale Scotlandcatering company scotlandcommercial property commentary scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandhotels Scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotlandscottish commercial property
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • HRC Launches 2024 Seminar Programme   HRC – the UK’s largest trade event for the hospitality, retail and foodservice sector – has launched its seminar programme for this year’s show. The 2024 event, which takes place...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.