Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have brought to market a former hotel near the A9, close to Pitlochry. A traditional seven-bed 17th-Century country house with a range of public rooms, East Haugh House also benefits from a separate 4/5- bedroom annexe and a separate three-bedroom cottage, all set in appx two acres of private grounds.



Hotel and leisure consultant with Graham and Sibbald, Alistair Letham, said: ‘East Haugh

House previously operated as a destination country house hotel, until around three years ago. The

property since has been used for exclusive occupation and therefore could easily revert to full use if

new owners preferred that.’

Graham and Sibbald and Rettie & Co are inviting offers over £1,150,000 for East Haugh House,

Pitlochry.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.