The transformation of Dumfries’s Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club is to be one of the topics at a major UK hospitality event .

Matthew Wallace Junior, Director of the 91-bed hotel, will speak about its redevelopment at the National Hotel Marketing Conference at the Hilton Hotel at St George’s Park, Burton upon Trent, on 27th April.

A recent winner of the regional Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Matthew (pictured) will join chief executives and senior managers of top hotels, resorts, marketing companies, trade associations and hospitality media.

The family-owned and run Cairndale, which celebrates its 40th anniversary later this year, recently launched a substantial upgrade programme aimed at making it the destination of choice for visitors to Dumfries and Galloway, one of Scotland’s most unspoiled and scenic regions.

‘We’re moving forward at a rapid pace to re-brand and improve the Cairndale and I’m looking forward presenting our plans to delegates and learning more about best practice and the latest innovations in the UK hospitality business.’