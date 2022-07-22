This month, EcoPure Waters installed its 30th water filtration system in Scotland. Serving hotels, pubs, restaurants and corporate event operators with pure, chilled and ambient still and sparkling filtered water, the company supplied its latest system at The Lovat, the luxury 29-bed award-winning eco hotel on the banks of Loch Ness.

Hotel director, Caroline Gregory, commented: ‘Having installed EcoPure here at The Lovat, we now offer our guests exceptionally crisp, invigorating still and sparkling water. Meanwhile, our reusable branded glass bottles have added value to the guest experience, both for their stylish look and feel, and their conspicuous elimination of single-use materials. The quality is simply incredible.’

Karen Harris, National Accounts Manager at EcoPure Waters, added: ‘As an environmentally conscious nation there is a desire to adopt sustainability schemes and meet increasingly ambitious CSR targets.

Paul Proctor, Managing Director of EcoPure Waters, said: ‘Our EcoPure Blu Bar delivers a continuous 45-litre supply of water, making it ideal for small-to-medium-sized venues like The Lovat. We’re proud to offer a solution that benefits the environment while lowering operation costs and improving the customer experience. Any venue looking to showcase its eco-consciousness will benefit from one of our world-leading water filtration systems and reusable glass bottles.’

EcoPure Waters has been manufacturing, supplying, and maintaining market-leading water purification systems for over 25 years, helping over 700 clients save money, reduce their environmental impact and create powerful branding opportunities. In addition to The Lovat, the company also supports a number of other hospitality brands in Scotland, including voco Hotels, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, MGM Muthu Hotels and Crieff Hydro.

www.ecopurewaters.com.