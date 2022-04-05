Catering Scotland

Edinburgh Academy Seeks Events & Lettings Coordinator

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Edinburgh Academy Seeks Events & Lettings Coordinator

Edinburgh Academy Seeks Events & Lettings Coordinator
April 05
15:43 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A leading independent school in Edinburgh is seeking an events and lettings coordinator. Overseeing the planning process from initial enquiry to delivery, the successful candidate will hold responsibility for managing and facilitating all event types, from weddings and socials to conferences and dinners.

The Edinburgh Academy hosts a wide variety of events each year

As the ideal location for summer activity camps, international language schools and weddings – in addition to acting as a unique location for film, photography and corporate events – Edinburgh Academy presents a varied programme of commercial activity when school is not in session, particularly during the summer months.

In utilising the best of the school’s impressive facilities, historic spaces, stunning grounds and unique people, the events and lettings coordinator will help to emphasise the connection between school and community.

Responsibilities, role requirements and particulars:

– Up to 40 hours per week
– Includes some evening and weekend work
– Permanent role with a salary of £23,000 p.a.
– Shifts scheduled in advance to accommodate events

A full job description, application form and details on how to apply can be found here. CVs and completed application forms must be submitted by Tuesday 19 April 2022 at 12:00pm.

More information is available at www.edinburghacademy.org.uk.

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.