A leading independent school in Edinburgh is seeking an events and lettings coordinator. Overseeing the planning process from initial enquiry to delivery, the successful candidate will hold responsibility for managing and facilitating all event types, from weddings and socials to conferences and dinners.

The Edinburgh Academy hosts a wide variety of events each year

As the ideal location for summer activity camps, international language schools and weddings – in addition to acting as a unique location for film, photography and corporate events – Edinburgh Academy presents a varied programme of commercial activity when school is not in session, particularly during the summer months.

In utilising the best of the school’s impressive facilities, historic spaces, stunning grounds and unique people, the events and lettings coordinator will help to emphasise the connection between school and community.

Responsibilities, role requirements and particulars:

– Up to 40 hours per week

– Includes some evening and weekend work

– Permanent role with a salary of £23,000 p.a.

– Shifts scheduled in advance to accommodate events

A full job description, application form and details on how to apply can be found here. CVs and completed application forms must be submitted by Tuesday 19 April 2022 at 12:00pm.

More information is available at www.edinburghacademy.org.uk.