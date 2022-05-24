A leading independent school in Edinburgh is seeking a sales and events coordinator. Edinburgh Academy, a unique venue available to hire within the city’s New Town area, is a popular setting for weddings, summer activity camps, international language schools and as a unique location for film, photography and corporate events.

Overseeing the planning process from initial enquiry to delivery, the successful candidate will be resourceful, motivated and ambitious, and will hold responsibility for managing and facilitating all event types, from weddings and socials, to conferences and dinners.

Responsible for all aspects of the customer journey, from the point of enquiry through to the event itself, the provide a high quality, bespoke planning service for every client.

In utilising the best of the school’s impressive facilities, historic spaces, stunning grounds and unique people, the events and lettings coordinator will help to emphasise the connection between school and community.

Edinburgh Academy presents a varied programme of commercial activity when school is not in session, particularly during the summer holidays

Responsibilities, role requirements and particulars include:

– 40 hours per week

– Includes some evening and weekend work

– Permanent role with a salary of £26,000 p.a.

– Shifts scheduled in advance to accommodate events

A full job description, application form and details on how to apply can be found here. CVs and completed application forms must be submitted to humanresources@edinburghacademy.org.uk by Tuesday 31st May 2022 at 12:00pm.

More information is available at www.edinburghacademy.org.uk.