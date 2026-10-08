Edinburgh-Based Hotel Group Celebtrates 30 Years In Business

Edinburgh-based Apex Hotels is celebrating three decades of hospitality with the launch of a series of activities throughout October that recognise the people, stories and experiences that have shaped the business over the past three decades.

Features include a special £19.96 anniversary menu at Apex Grassmarket Hotel, along with the Thirty Club, an exclusive anniversary cocktail produced in conjunction with Edinburgh Gin, a donation from which will go to support Hospitality Action, the charity that helps hospitality workers across the UK through financial assistance, wellbeing services, mental health support and crisis care.

Commenting on the anniversary programme, Managing Director, Averil Wilson (pictured above, far left), said: ‘These celebrations are about recognising our people, our guests and our communities, while sharing the experiences and wisdom that connect us all. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved over the last three decades and are excited about what comes next.’

Chairman, Ian Springford (pictured above, second from left), added: ‘The business established by my family 30 years ago in the Grassmarket in Edinburgh has been hugely successful thanks to my father’s vision, and the ongoing support from all the Springford family, our team members and our business partners. In an industry dominated by global chains, we are proud to have remained independent and family-owned, which we believe allows us to put genuine hospitality first.’

www.apexhotels.co.uk