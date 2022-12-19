Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel has announced the appointment of Paul Hart as Executive Chef. With over 25 years’ experience, Paul joins the famous institution from his roles at Gleneagles and the city’s Scotsman Hotel.

‘The Balmoral is an Edinburgh landmark and it’s an honour to join their talented team,’ he said. ‘Nurturing the next generation of young chefs is something I have championed throughout my career and there is so much talent out there that I’m committed to working with the team on their personal progression.

‘I look forward to working with the entire brigade in this special establishment.’

Richard Cooke, General Manager of the Balmoral, added: ‘It’s a real pleasure to have Paul join the team here as we celebrate our 120th anniversary year and we look forward to developing our guest experience and working towards retaining our title as a five-star Forbes destination.’