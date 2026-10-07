EICC Chef Celebrates HIT Scotland Legacy Scholarship

As International Chefs Day celebrates the culinary profession on 20 October, Paul Hood, Executive Head Chef at EICC Nourish, the in-house culinary team at Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), shares his thoughts about food and life in a professional kitchen.

At the EICC, this year’s winner of the Scotland Food & Drink and HIT Scotland Legacy Scholarship is already putting into practice the principles of the Food Explorers campaign which is designed to encourage young people to find out more about ingredients’ origins and how food is grown or harvested. The venue’s new tasting kitchen, allows students, apprentices and future chefs to get hands-on with Scottish produce, sustainable cooking techniques and menu development through workshops, tastings and demonstrations.

Having spent more than two decades in hospitality, including senior roles at Edinburgh’s Prestonfield House and the Dunstane Hotel, Paul is well-placed to teach young people about food: ‘The first thing I’d want a young person to understand is where their food comes from and the people behind it,’ he says.

‘Root-to-tip and nose-to-tail cooking have always been part of how we develop menus; it’s about respecting the ingredient, reducing waste and finding value in every element. Every ingredient has a journey, from the farmer, fisher or grower to the plate in front of them, and understanding that story helps to build a deeper appreciation for food and the people behind it.

And the reduction of waste is also fundamental in a high-volume kitchen; vegetable peels can become soups, stocks and seasonings, while surplus ingredients can be preserved or smoked to extend their use.’

Fish too is often misunderstood and can be easily overcooked,’ he adds. ‘Learning how different species behave, getting the temperature right and knowing when the fish is perfectly cooked all take practice, but they also build confidence and precision.’

‘Being a chef takes a huge amount of dedication, resilience and hard work but it is also one of the most rewarding careers you can choose. Being a chef is about far more than cooking; it’s about creativity, teamwork, leadership and continuous learning. I believe one of the most rewarding parts of the job is watching a young chef develop the confidence to take ownership, make decisions and eventually support others in the team.’

As part of his HIT Scotland scholarship Paul will head to London to complete a five-day stage at the Dorchester in Mayfair, working under culinary director, Martyn Nail.

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