EICC Nourish Head Chef Wins HIT Scotland Legacy Scholarship

An Edinburgh-based chef has been announced as the winner of the Scotland Food and Drink and HIT Scotland Legacy Scholarship. Paul Hood, Executive Head Chef at EICC Nourish, joined the EICC earlier this year and has secured a five-day stage working under culinary director, Martyn Nail, in the kitchen at London’s Dorchester Hotel.

Now in its second year, the award was designed to offer emerging culinary talent unparalleled access to world-class kitchens. According to the judges, ‘Paul has a distinctive regard for Scottish ingredients and local suppliers, and his enthusiasm for continually developing and raising standards was tangible.

Speaking of his win, Paul (pictured above) said: ‘This opportunity will allow me to learn from some of the industry’s most respected leaders, broaden my perspective through new experiences and bring fresh ideas back to Scotland’s hospitality sector. I’m excited to use this experience to further champion culinary excellence, inspire innovation, and support the development of our culinary team while embedding sustainable practices at the heart of everything we do.’

Trevor Garden, Levy Regional Chef – Scotland and North of England added: ‘With over 25 years’ experience, Paul has built his career on a commitment to culinary excellence, team development and the unique culture that defines Scotland’s food landscape. This recognition is testament to that.’

Amanda Wrathall, Chief Executive Officer of the EICC, said: ‘ believe our greatest strength is our people and the ideas they bring into the business. They help us to innovate and evolve, and this opportunity will allow Paul to learn from some of the very best in the industry and bring fresh thinking back to Edinburgh.

www.levy.co.uk

www.eicc.co.uk

www.hitscotland.co.uk

www.compass-group.co.uk

Photo: Rob McDougall Photography





