Catering Scotland

Elevating Contract Catering to New Heights

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Graham and Sibbald Announce Directorship Roles OIOpublisher Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald have announced the promotion of Kevin Hunter and Scott Graham to director. With more than 12 years’ experience, Kevin (pictured...
  

Elevating Contract Catering to New Heights

Elevating Contract Catering to New Heights
May 09
07:09 2024
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The debate between in-house catering services vs external providers has long been a topic of discussion for schools. Thomas Franks Scotland believes their carefully crafted approach sets them apart from competitors and offers unrivalled value to clients – a sentiment that is echoed in a variety of partnerships with schools including Dollar Academy, Loretto and St George’s in Edinburgh.

Anna Davies outlines how the company is redefining the dining experience for students and staff alike.

Anna Davies

One of the standout features of our offering is our approach to nutrition. Led by Christine Bailey, an award-winning registered nutritionist, the team ensures every meal we serve is both tempting and nutritionally balanced as part of our commitment to promoting health and wellbeing within our schools.

Central to our success is the knowledge and experience of our regional chefs, including Robert Aikens, a renowned culinary expert whose focus on using locally sourced, fresh, seasonal ingredients underpins our environmentally conscious approach.

Our success in Scotland stands as testament to the transformative impact of our approach to taking over in-house catering. At Dollar, the introduction of themed and interactive cooking events, such as Good Food Week, has added a unique element to the student dining experience.

Similarly, at St George’s, where our nutrition team works closely with the sports department, the introduction of healthy eating initiatives and workshops is helping to both improve the overall wellbeing of students at the same time as cultivating and nurturing a culture of food education.

Business Director, Fiona Duncanson, from St George’s, has said: ‘Thomas Franks Scotland supported the our in-house team throughout the tender process and beyond, investing time and resources to ensure they always looked after. Post-TUPE they worked alongside me in shaping the future of the catering department and in helping the bring the team with them on the journey. Our dining room was refurbished and the food has never been better.’

As we look to the future, our partnerships with schools in Scotland exemplify the added value we bring through our nutrition team, culinary expertise and dedication to quality.

It’s why Thomas Franks Scotland remains committed to delivering excellence.

Anna Davies is Head of Marketing at Thomas Franks Ltd

Tags
Contract Caterers Scotlandcontract catering scotlandschool food awardsst george's scotlandThomas Franks Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • Graham and Sibbald Announce Directorship Roles Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald have announced the promotion of Kevin Hunter and Scott Graham to director. With more than 12 years’ experience, Kevin (pictured above...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.