The debate between in-house catering services vs external providers has long been a topic of discussion for schools. Thomas Franks Scotland believes their carefully crafted approach sets them apart from competitors and offers unrivalled value to clients – a sentiment that is echoed in a variety of partnerships with schools including Dollar Academy, Loretto and St George’s in Edinburgh.

Anna Davies outlines how the company is redefining the dining experience for students and staff alike.

Anna Davies

One of the standout features of our offering is our approach to nutrition. Led by Christine Bailey, an award-winning registered nutritionist, the team ensures every meal we serve is both tempting and nutritionally balanced as part of our commitment to promoting health and wellbeing within our schools.

Central to our success is the knowledge and experience of our regional chefs, including Robert Aikens, a renowned culinary expert whose focus on using locally sourced, fresh, seasonal ingredients underpins our environmentally conscious approach.

Our success in Scotland stands as testament to the transformative impact of our approach to taking over in-house catering. At Dollar, the introduction of themed and interactive cooking events, such as Good Food Week, has added a unique element to the student dining experience.

Similarly, at St George’s, where our nutrition team works closely with the sports department, the introduction of healthy eating initiatives and workshops is helping to both improve the overall wellbeing of students at the same time as cultivating and nurturing a culture of food education.

Business Director, Fiona Duncanson, from St George’s, has said: ‘Thomas Franks Scotland supported the our in-house team throughout the tender process and beyond, investing time and resources to ensure they always looked after. Post-TUPE they worked alongside me in shaping the future of the catering department and in helping the bring the team with them on the journey. Our dining room was refurbished and the food has never been better.’

As we look to the future, our partnerships with schools in Scotland exemplify the added value we bring through our nutrition team, culinary expertise and dedication to quality.

It’s why Thomas Franks Scotland remains committed to delivering excellence.

Anna Davies is Head of Marketing at Thomas Franks Ltd