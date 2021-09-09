A leading work-wear, linen and laundry services provider for the catering sector has announced its intention to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2045. Providing linen, laundry services, work-wear and washroom services, Elis UK is the first such provider in the UK to make a net zero commitment, and the ambition will set the company on course to reach the UK Government’s plan of being carbon neutral by 2050.

Providing a range of laundry and maintenance services, Elis’s lower carbon footprint underpin its decision to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2045, building on its commitment to reduce its environmental footprint.

Mark Franklin, Company Operations Director for Elis UK, said: ‘Our customers are increasingly concerned about sustainability and climate change in their own operations and in their supply chains, just as we are at Elis.

‘Announcing our intent to attain net zero carbon emissions within an ambitious timescale makes us the first laundry and textile services provider in the UK to make such a commitment.’

Employing 50,000 professionals at over 400 production and services centres around the world, Elis is an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions across all sectors.

Visit uk.elis.com or call 0800 616 691 for more information.