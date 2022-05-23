As the first operator in its sector to announce its target of net zero emissions by 2045, workwear, linen and laundry services provider, Elis UK, is one of only 12 companies selected to join the NHS Net Zero International Leadership Group. With businesses seeking to improve their sustainability credentials, Elis is the first company in its sector to announce its target of net zero emissions by 2045. Using a circular economy model – where customers’ items are maintained, repaired, reused and redeployed – Elis reduces CO2 emissions by up to 37 percent* and water consumption by 48 percent*.

Marketing and customer experience manager, Paul Swift, said: ‘Our model reduces the consumption of natural resources and keeps products in use.

‘Last year our CO2 emissions, per kg, of delivered, laundered textiles ended up 19% lower than those in 2010. We want to make our customers’ lives easier and contribute to their success through a sustainable, responsible process.’

Over the last three years, Elis UK has reduced its CO2 emissions by 33% and its water consumption per kilo of laundered linen by 23%. As part of its commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions, the company is undertaking a number of initiatives to improve its energy-efficiency.

Elis UK: Customers’ workwear items are maintained, repaired, reused and redeployed

These include:

– Optimising product lifespan

– Improving its vehicle fleet and delivery routes

– Optimising the choice of materials and expanding the recycling of textiles

Employing 50,000 professionals at over 400 production and services centres around the world, Elis is an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions across all sectors.

Visit uk.elis.com or call 0800 616 691 for more information.

* Source: EY