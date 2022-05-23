A chef de partie for ESS has been announced as the first apprentice to take up a Compass Scotland placement at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie.

Selected from a number of apprentices to join Stephen McLaughlin, Scotland’s only Two-Michelin-Starred chef, Izabela Ginter is a former winner of the Compass Young Chef of the Year competition in addition to three awards at the Salon Culinaire in March 2020.

Joining ESS as a kitchen porter in 2014 following her move from Poland to Aberdeen she is now working towards sous chef level. According to Mark Webster, managing director at ESS, she was chosen for the internship because of her enthusiasm, hard work and commitment.

It was announced in March that Stephen McLaughlin (pictured above with Izabela) had taken on the role of Culinary Ambassador for Compass Scotland. He is playing a key role in the esteemed Compass Scotland apprenticeship and training programme and working alongside the culinary team to continue to drive innovation and develop the next generation of talent.

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie was awarded a Michelin star in 2002, within a year of opening. The second star was added in 2006. In 2017, the restaurant became the first Scottish establishment included in Les Grandes Tables du Monde, a guide listing 170 of the most distinguished restaurants in the world.

