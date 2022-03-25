ESS, the defence, energy and government services sector of Compass Group UK & Ireland, has been awarded a new catering contract with Scouts Scotland at its Scout Adventures facility in Lochgoilhead, Argyll. Accommodating up to 150 guests at a time, the residential centre will serve around 70,000 meals a year to scouts, visiting schools and staff.

The organisation awarded the three-year contract to ESS after the company demonstrated evidence of its capability in a variety of remote locations, including soft facilities management services at HMNB Clyde, and catering for the MOD national training estate.

Mark Webster, Managing Director of ESS Defence, Energy and Government Services, said: ‘The dishes on offer will be varied, tasty and will appeal to children at the camp. A focus on seasonal produce, minimising food waste and elimination of single-use plastics will support the sustainability objectives for the contract.

‘The contract requirements align well with what we do elsewhere in our business, from feeding in remote locations to meeting the dietary requirements of young, active individuals.’

Graeme Luke, Chief Executive of Scouts Scotland, added: ‘We work alongside education to develop skills for life and believe that outdoor learning opportunities should be available to every young person. Having just reopened after a two-year closure, we were particularly impressed with the synergy between our two organisations and the focus on delivering healthy and nutritious food.’

