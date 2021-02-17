ESS Offshore has partnered with CIS Food Tourism Award-winning chef, Craig Wilson, to support the business’s work across the North-East.

Known as the Kilted Chef, Craig ‘s role will be to work with Compass chefs, managers and front of house teams to support new initiatives within the business, as well as working on menu development. Acting as a regional ambassador and attending client events and presentations, he will perform cooking demonstrations and maintain a presence across ESS Offshore social media channels.

Speaking about the partnership, ESS Offshore Business Director, Ronnie Kelman, said: ‘Craig shares much of our own business ethos, particularly around provenance and championing Scottish food and produce. He is well-known and respected across Scotland and has a particularly special relationship with the North-East, so he is the ideal person to raise awareness of our work in the area.

‘Through the sharing of new ideas and demos, Craig will help us promote the value of good food from Scotland’s larder.’

Born and raised in the North East, Craig is the owner of the award-winning Eat on the Green restaurant in Udny Green, which he opened in 2004. With over 30 years’ experience in the industry, his food and service has earned him and his team numerous accolades, including the CIS Excellence Food Tourism Business of the Year in 2018 and Scotland’s Best Eating Experience at the Scottish Thistle Awards in 2019.

Craig said: ‘Innovation and creativity are what I aim to bring to the table to help support ESS Offshore in delivering high quality food and drink. ‘Working with Compass teams both on and offshore I want to use my experience of working with industry and community groups to deliver menu development and conduct food demonstrations. At the heart of this partnership is a love of good food and I’m excited to get involved.’

Operating on a diverse range of offshore units, from platforms, FPSOs, drilling rigs, floatels and marine vessels, ESS Offshore is an award-winning international catering and support service business that provides hospitality and cleaning solutions to offshore and remote companies in the UK and around the world.

www.eatonthegreen.co.uk

www.compass-group.co.uk/meet-the-family/offshore-remote/