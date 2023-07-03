Since announcing the expansion of it’s AluFast range of foils, quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has experienced a rise in sales, particularly in its aluminium containers and lids range.

Available in a variety of sizes to cater for all portion sizes and sit alongside foil trays, plates, dishes, platters and full gastro and half gastro containers and hoods, the Alufast products provide an alternative to paper.

MD, Yogesh Patel, says: ‘Foils are popular across the wider catering industry as a top choice for takeaway and delivered hot food but it’s not just the traditional takeaway outlets that favour these products; indeed we are seeing more sales coming through from pubs, restaurants and wholesalers.

Offering a complete range of premium kitchen products, Herald is a market leader in food packaging solutions for a variety of uses and applications. Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.