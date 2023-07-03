Catering Scotland

Fast Sales For Herald’s Foils

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Xpress Jobs Recruitment Introduces JobVibe OIOpublisher We all understand the value of attracting top talent but in today’s job market, it’s not just about posting job listings and hoping for the best. Operators need to...
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on Thursday...
  

Fast Sales For Herald’s Foils

Fast Sales For Herald’s Foils
July 03
11:44 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Since announcing the expansion of it’s AluFast range of foils, quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has experienced a rise in sales, particularly in its aluminium containers and lids range.

Available in a variety of sizes to cater for all portion sizes and sit alongside foil trays, plates, dishes, platters and full gastro and half gastro containers and hoods, the Alufast products provide an alternative to paper.

MD, Yogesh Patel, says: ‘Foils are popular across the wider catering industry as a top choice for takeaway and delivered hot food but it’s not just the traditional takeaway outlets that favour these products; indeed we are seeing more sales coming through from pubs, restaurants and wholesalers.

Offering a complete range of premium kitchen products, Herald is a market leader in food packaging solutions for a variety of uses and applications. Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.

Tags
biodegradable packaging scotlanddisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packaging scotlandherald disposableshot drinks packaging food packaging Scotlandsandwich packaging
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • Xpress Jobs Recruitment Introduces JobVibe We all understand the value of attracting top talent but in today’s job market, it’s not just about posting job listings and hoping for the best. Operators need to stand...
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on Thursday...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.