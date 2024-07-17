Fife College has been awarded a Modern Apprenticeship (MA) contract valued at approximately £2m by Skills Development Scotland.

Places awarded to the college for the 2024/25 academic year total 438, the third-highest number across the country.

The new contract also makes Fife College the tenth-largest MA provider in Scotland.

Head of Business Development, Miles Lagan, said: ‘Modern Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to gain the skills and experiences that employers are looking for, while also earning. For employers, they are a great opportunity to develop enthusiastic young talent with the skills and experience that businesses need.

The new contract confirms Fife College as the third-largest engineering MA provider in the country and follows recent success at the Scottish Engineering Modern Apprentice Awards, where one student achieved first place and another secured second place.

www.fife.ac.uk/apprenticeships