Catering Scotland

Fife College Awarded Modern Apprenticeship Contract

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Graham and Sibbald Announce Directorship Roles OIOpublisher Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald have announced the promotion of Kevin Hunter and Scott Graham to director. With more than 12 years’ experience, Kevin (pictured...
  

Fife College Awarded Modern Apprenticeship Contract

Fife College Awarded Modern Apprenticeship Contract
July 17
13:23 2024
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Fife College has been awarded a Modern Apprenticeship (MA) contract valued at approximately £2m by Skills Development Scotland.

Places awarded to the college for the 2024/25 academic year total 438, the third-highest number across the country.

The new contract also makes Fife College the tenth-largest MA provider in Scotland.

Head of Business Development, Miles Lagan, said: ‘Modern Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to gain the skills and experiences that employers are looking for, while also earning. For employers, they are a great opportunity to develop enthusiastic young talent with the skills and experience that businesses need.

The new contract confirms Fife College as the third-largest engineering MA provider in the country and follows recent success at the Scottish Engineering Modern Apprentice Awards, where one student achieved first place and another secured second place.

www.fife.ac.uk/apprenticeships

Tags
Fife Collegemodern apprenticeshipsSkills Development Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • Graham and Sibbald Announce Directorship Roles Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald have announced the promotion of Kevin Hunter and Scott Graham to director. With more than 12 years’ experience, Kevin (pictured above...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.