IFE Manufacturing, IFE, The Pub Show, HRC and International Salon Culinaire have joined forces under a new overarching brand – Food, Drink & Hospitality Week – to mark a new collaboration between the event brands.

A celebration of industry innovation, quality suppliers and unique business connections and conversations, Food, Drink & Hospitality Week will provide invaluable opportunities to network, explore and discover thousands of products and services when it takes place between 25th and 27th March at ExCeL London.

Over 30,000 industry leaders and 1,500 UK and international suppliers are expected to attend over the three days.

With insightful debates, chef demos, panel discussions and new-product pitches across ten stages – plus more than 100 live competitions taking place as part of International Salon Culinaire – HRC 2024 is shaping up to be the largest and most successful exhibition to date.

This year will see the launch of the World Catering Technology Awards, the IFE Manufacturing Ingredients Awards, networking events hosted by HSPA, Arena and the FEA, and the return of Chef HQ.

Portfolio Director, Philippa Christer, said: ‘Our vision for Food, Drink & Hospitality Week is a city-wide celebration of everything that makes this sector unique, from showcasing product innovation and connecting visitors to new-product launches and providing a platform for discussion.

IFE Manufacturing

A bustling hub of NPD innovation, IFE Manufacturing is the ultimate product-sourcing platform for food & drink manufacturers and brand owners to do business. Visit the show to discover sustainable packaging providers, ethical ingredients brands, accreditation and product testing experts, food science and technology innovators, and quality processing equipment suppliers.

On the Trends & Innovation Platform, visitors will hear from leading industry experts on topics at the forefront of food science and food development, uncovering the most exciting trends and new advances in this fast-paced sector.

IFE

A trusted resource for buyers in retail, wholesale and hospitality for more than 40 years, the Startup Market, New Products Tasting Theatre and Future Food Stage will allow visitors to discover the latest new products and learn more about trends in food and drink.

New for 2024 is a dedicated Cheese Pavilion, a Fresh Produce Section and a Producer and New Supplier Showcase by Aramark.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Wholesale Distributors (FWD) will be hosting an exclusive Meet the Buyer event, the Exporters Hub will provide insights into international trade, and the Distributor Discovery Hours will see presentations from major wholesale brands including Bidfood and Sysco.

The Pub Show

The only UK event dedicated entirely to the pub and bar sector, the Pub Show is a must-attend for owners and operators looking to network with industry peers, sample new products and meet with a wide range of service suppliers to the sector.

In addition to returning feature, The Taproom, The Pub Show 2024 will also launch The Pub Stage in partnership with the British Institute of Innkeeping as well as The Beer Garden, a bustling networking hub and meeting area at the heart of the show.

HRC

The UK’s leading trade event for hospitality and foodservice, HRC is back with a number of new features, partnerships and networking opportunities. Visitors will have the chance to source suppliers across Hospitality Tech, Professional Kitchen, Foodservice, and Design, Décor and Tableware, and to explore the brand-new Light Equipment Pavilion.

HRC’s Vision and TechX stages will examine the latest trends in hospitality and tech

The show’s Vision Stage will examine the latest trends and best practice, while TechX stage visitors can learn about the latest developments in hospitality tech and soak up advice on how to optimise the customer experience.

The Networking Hub, meanwhile, will be partnering with leading associations including Arena, the Foodservice Equipment Association (FEA) and HOSPA to host networking events and opportunities to connect with industry peers.

In addition to all of this, 2024 will see the return of Chef HQ, a demo kitchen, stage and networking area that’s packed with leading chefs looking a range of cuisines, trends and ingredients.

International Salon Culinaire

With over 100 live and static competitions taking place across three days including Sugarcraft, Salon Display, Static Display and the Live Theatre, the International Salon Culinaire returns to challenge and inspire chefs. Welcoming up to 1,000 competing chefs alongside new competition judges including Cherish Finden, Jason Howard and Afzal Khan, the salon will feature the Australian Wagyu Beef competition, Junior and Senior pasta competitions and an evolution of Tilda Chef Team of the Year, which will challenge chefs to focus on using by-products to create delicious dishes.

Be a part of the UK’s biggest celebration of innovation in food, drink and hospitality on 25th to 27th March 2024 at ExCeL London. To register for your complimentary trade ticket, visit fooddrinkandhospitalityweek.co.uk.

