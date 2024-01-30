Catering Scotland

For Lease: Fully Fitted Restaurant Unit at Strathclyde Business Park

January 30
15:18 2024
A fully fitted restaurant unit is being marketed on a new-lease basis at Strathclyde Business Park, Bellshill, North Lanarkshire. Offering the new operator a turnkey opportunity with kitchen equipment, new fictures and fittings and a large kitchen adjacent to restaurant, the premises would suit a local restaurant business either with or without food delivery.

The landlords, HSA Retail, are seeking a suitable restaurant leaseholder and can be flexible if presented with a selection of innovative trading concepts. Quoting rent is £20,000 per annum (ex. VAT).

Quoting rent is £20,000 p.a (ex. VAT).

Contact HSA Retail on 0141 548 8061 for more details.

