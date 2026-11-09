Fresh Direct Launches Sourcing Report

Fresh Direct has launched its Sourcing for the Future report. Developed in conjunction with Footprint Intelligence, it examines how climate change, geopolitical disruption and rising production costs are transforming global fresh-produce supply and creating new challenges for the UK’s foodservice sector.

The report also highlights mounting pressures across both domestic and international supply chains, with UK horticulture facing increasing strain from extreme weather, water scarcity, labour shortages and input cost inflation. Domestic production now only supplies 17% of the fruit and 55% of the vegetables consumed in the UK, as national output has declined by around 600,000 tonnes since 2015.

Despite these challenges, it also identifies significant innovation and investment which is helping to strengthen long-term resilience across the fresh produce sector. Advances in plant breeding are delivering disease- and climate-resilient crop varieties, while regenerative farming practices, precision irrigation technology and protected growing systems are helping producers adapt to more volatile growing environments.

The report highlights six priorities for strengthening supply chain resilience

Andy Pembroke, Managing Director of Fresh Direct, said: ‘The challenges facing fresh produce supply are becoming more complex, from climate pressures and changing weather patterns to labour availability and rising production costs. ‘Growers, breeders, suppliers and customers all have a role to play in building a more resilient food system but there are also some remarkable innovative solutions emerging across the industry.

‘By investing in long-term partnerships, embracing innovation and supporting sustainable production practices we can help secure a stronger future for fresh produce and the foodservice sector.’

www.freshdirect.co.uk