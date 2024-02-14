HRC, part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week, has unveiled the programme for the TechX stage at this year’s event, which takes place from 25th-27th March at ExCeL London.

With dedicated sections covering foodservice, professional kitchen equipment and furniture, interiors and tableware, the seminar programme for the TechX stage will kick off with a session examining how tech-powered labour productivity tools can improve margins and result in happier teams and customers.

Speakers include:

PizzaExpress Productivity and Change Director Graham Fenwick

Sector Labour Productivity Speciality, Karine Coen

Gail’s Bakery Operations Director, Edyta Stec

Ballie Ballerson ‘s MD, Travis Fish

‘s MD, Travis Fish Chantal Wilson, Interim People Director at NQ64 Arcade Bars

Generative AI will be top of the agenda at this year’s event, as a panel of hospitality professionals explore its complexities, risks and potential applications for the hotel, restaurant and catering sectors.

Tech on Toast founder, Chris Fletcher, said: ‘We exist to help operators to navigate the challenges of buying and managing hospitality technology. HRC has stood at the forefront of innovation for nearly 90 years and we are delighted to play our part in supporting digital innovation as the industry enters a new era of tech-driven growth.’

Other highlights of this year’s TechX programme include:

How to prepare your venue for legislative changes to Tronc

How your brand can break through on social media

How to make tech and delivery work for you

Meanwhile, a range of speakers will discuss how businesses can make use of customer feedback to elevate menu, brand message, drink development and more. They include:

Annica Wainwright, Co-founder of 2Forks

Joe McCanta, Global Head of Brand Experience at Grey Goose

Ruth Carpenter, Head of Marketing at Pizza Pilgrims

Emma Reynolds, Co-founder of Tonkotsu

Finally, TechX will see the return of Launchpad, an opportunity to hear brief pitches from innovative up-and-coming hospitality tech brands.

Taking place alongside IFE Manufacturing, IFE The Pub Show and International Salon Culinaire as part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week, HRC is the UK’s most popular trade show for the hospitality sector. To find out more about everything happening at HRC 2024, and to register for your complimentary trade ticket, visit hrc.co.uk and www.fooddrinkandhospitalityweek.co.uk.