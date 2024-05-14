Specialist producers from the regions of Asturias, Andalusia, Castile and León and Castilla-La Mancha will be promoting a variety of foods which reflect the quintessential gastronomy of Spain at a showcase next week. Taste Spain Edinburgh, which takes place at the Balmoral Hotel, features several foods that enjoy DOP status – Protected Designation of Origin – a recognition of superior quality and a guarantee of provenance.

The region of Asturias in northern Spain has both mountains and coastal landscapes, and apples and fish form the foundations of the local gastronomic culture. Lush green valleys provide ideal conditions for apple orchards and beekeeping, while the Cantabrian Sea is a source of an abundant variety of high-quality fish. The Spanish preserves industry is considered as one of the best in the world, and canning seasonal produce, whether it is fresh fish or vegetables, is a longstanding tradition. Canned fish from the region includes delicacies such as white tuna belly, anchovies and sea urchin roe.

The mountainous landscapes of Asturias also provide an ideal environment to produce honey. Artisan producers use minimal intervention resulting in a honey in its purest form which can be both organic and monofloral: crafted from the nectar of a single plant species such as eucalyptus and chestnut.

Asturian cider is produced as both traditional and sparkling, as well as with no alcohol and low ABV. Apple paste – dulce de manzana – is another delicacy not to be missed alongside a cheeseboard or on bread.

Meanwhile, the plateaux and pastures of central and southern Spain are home to gastronomic icons including Manchego cheese, dry-cured ham and olive oil. Produced in the La Mancha region, Manchego is traditionally made from the milk of the eponymous variety of sheep. The cheese, which has its own PDO, has a distinctive flavour and texture which develops through the ageing process of between 60 days and two years.

Further south, embedded in the culture of Andalusia, olive oil is one of the pillars of Spanish gastronomy. There are more than two hundred olive varieties, each with their own distinct flavour characteristics, with extra virgin olive oil – marking the highest quality status.

Completing our tour of Spain, jamón – dry-cured ham – is the ultimate icon of Spanish gastronomic fare. The marbling, texture and flavour of jamón is influenced by the grass and acorn-rich pastures of the dehesa, the breed of pig, its diet and the length of curing, and culminates in Jamón Ibérico de Bellota from Extremadura.

To sample, discuss and purchase these and hundreds more authentic products from across the country, visit Taste Spain Edinburgh which takes place on Monday 20th May at the city’s Balmoral Hotel.

Exhibitors will be showcasing artisan products from 12pm until 5pm, with a light lunch available between 1pm and 2pm. Registration is now open.

For more information, email spainfoodwineUK@comercio.mineco.es. Visit www.foodswinesfromspain.com to discover more about foods and wines from Spain.