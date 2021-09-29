A popular business complex near Glasgow’s city centre is seeking a new leaseholder to run its on-site café-restaurant. Serving a diverse collection of individuals, businesses and creative arts studios operating within its grounds, the café opportunity would suit an operator with the vision and ambition to expand its extensive potential both within the site itself and by attracting custom from the surrounding area.

Situated in the Bridgeton area, around one mile east of the city centre, Broad Street Business Complex is a busy expanse of mixed commercial space and densely populated residential flats. With a number of new office developments and several established events spaces and studios, the site is a base for 180 leaseholders, including around 700 café customers.

Hosting several arts-based tenants including photographers, sculptors, painters and printmakers, many of whom feature their work on the walls of the café, the RogArt Street Campus incorporates the café-restaurant, the reception area and a gallery. This additional customer draw regularly features different exhibitors and provides an eye-catching diversion for customers and visitors alike.

The attractive, accessible service area

The Café

Occupying an area of some 2,000 sq. ft, the café-restaurant is fitted out to a high standard with an extensive range of kitchen equipment. With considerable capacity to expand and enhance the current offering, the foodservice outlet is ideally situated within the bustling entrance hall of the business complex. Serving a range of beverages, meals and snacks to the on-site customer base, the business also benefits from both an evening license and a local catchment area with strong growth potential. Indeed, given the varied mix of businesses and residential flats in the local vicinity, there is a clear vision to broaden the facility’s appeal outwith the Broad Street complex.

The cafe-restaurant benefits from a fully fitted kitchen

The Café-Restaurant Campus Offers:

Space for circa 60 covers

Excellent location and layout

A varied and diverse clientele

Rental in the region of £17,500 per annum

Leasehold tenancy offered with fitted equipment and evening license

Fully fitted kitchen facilities with room for additional appliances if required

Suitability for an incoming operator with the ambition and vision to expand

Strong potential to expand the customer base beyond the business complex

Flexible length-of-lease terms with possible long-term arrangement available

Due to the outlet’s position within the business complex, the café-restaurant’s reputation and success reflects on the wider operation as a whole. In summary, this exciting and profitable outlet offers a unique opportunity for the right operator with a clear vision for how to make the most of its location, situation, customer base and expansion capability.

Local artists exhibit artwork on the café walls

More information and application forms are available here: https://broadstreetbusinesscomplex.com/licensed-cafe-restaurant-rogart-street-campus/