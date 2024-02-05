Catering Scotland

Glenturret Lalique Restaurant Receives Second Michelin Star

February 05
23:02 2024
The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Crieff has been awarded a second Michelin Star in the 2024 edition of the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland.

Executive Chef, Mark Donald (pictured), who joined the restaurant in 2021, received his first Star just seven months later. It was the first restaurant inside a distillery to achieve Michelin recognition. Other awards and recognition followed for Mark and his team, and now, with two Michelin Stars, they join a small and celebrated selection of establishments in the UK and Ireland.

‘We try to capture the essence of the distillery in our dishes, with nods to the distillation process woven into our cuisine,’ he said. We are so happy too that Scotland is getting the recognition it deserves as a gastronomic destination.’

The 26-seat restaurant is open for dinner from Wednesday to Saturday.

www.theglenturretrestaurant.com

