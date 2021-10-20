Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Announce New Recruits to Bolster H&L Team

October 20
06:14 2021
Chartered surveyors and property consultants, Graham and Sibbald, have announced the arrival of Hugh Anderson and Martin Davis to head their hotel and leisure service across England.

Widely respected throughout the industry, Anderson (pictured above left) and Davis (above right) bring with them a total of 50 years’ experience in buying and selling hotels and leisure properties.

Senior partner, Les McAndrew, commented: ‘The hotel and leisure market is strong at present and with Hugh and Martin on board we anticipate there is much more to come, with team coverage from Brighton in the south to the Shetland Islands in the north.’

Graham and Sibbald’s team of specialist chartered surveyors work extensively in the Scottish hospitality sector, advising and assisting clients on all aspects of commercial property transactions.

www.g-s.co.uk

B&Bs for sale scotland Businesses for sale Scotland commercial property commentary scotland commercial property for sale scotland guesthouses for sale scotland Hotels for sale Scotland pubs for sale scotland Restaurants for sale Scotland scottish commercial property
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

