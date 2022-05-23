Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Announce Sale of Crewe Hotel

Graham and Sibbald Announce Sale of Crewe Hotel

Graham and Sibbald Announce Sale of Crewe Hotel
May 23
08:02 2022
The Royal Hotel in Crewe has been sold by Graham and Sibbald. Anoob Saban, Managing Director of new owners, Brilliant Hotels, and a director of Crewe Hotels Ltd, said: ‘The Royal Hotel in Crewe is a fantastic historic property in an amazing location for visitors and businesses alike and it will be an excellent addition to our current portfolio.’

Martin Davis, director of hotel and leisure at Graham and Sibbald’s Manchester office, added: ‘We are pleased to have facilitated the sale of the Royal Hotel. This strategic acquisition is an excellent opportunity for the buyers to develop the business given the significant recent investment into the area.’

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk

