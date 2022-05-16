Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Announce Sale of Polochar Inn, South Uist

May 16
14:58 2022
The hotel and leisure division of Graham and Sibbald have announced the sale of Polochar Inn on South Uist.

A substantial detached building occupying a stunning coastal position overlooking the Sound of Barra, the hotel (pictured) has 11 en suite letting bedrooms, lounge bar, public bar and function room and a separate guest lounge.

Peter Seymour, a Director at Graham and Sibbald, said: ‘This was an excellent acquisition for the new owners. They were very enthused by the location, style and ambiance of one of the more profitable island hotels we have sold recently. I think they will do well with this asset and I look forward to seeing what they do with the business during their ownership.’

The purchase consideration was not disclosed but Graham and Sibbald were inviting offers around £410,000 for the Polochar Inn, South Uist. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by G&S, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
