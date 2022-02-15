Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Announce Sale of Queens Hotel, Perth

February 15
18:09 2022
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald has announced the sale of the Queens Hotel in Perth.

Occupying a prominent roadside position, the property is located opposite Perth railway station and next to the city’s bus station.

With 51 en suite bedrooms, several bar, restaurant, meeting and function facilities and a leisure spa with pool and gym, the business also benefits from private car parking for guests and staff.

Purchased by overseas investors, the Queens Hotel will be operated and managed by Compass Hospitality.

Alistair Letham, Hotel & Leisure Consultant at Graham & Sibbald, said; ‘Perth has benefitted from significant inward investment and has much to offer. The sale of the Queens Hotel signifies the continuing confidence in the hotel and hospitality business in Scotland.’

The purchase price is undisclosed.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

