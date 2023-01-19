Chartered surveyors and business valuation specialists Graham + Sibbald have announced the sale of the Red Lion Inn at Doune, near Stirling. Located in the centre of the town, the inn, which is over 200 years old, features a lounge bar, restaurant, meeting/function room, six letting bedrooms, a one-bedroom private flat and a sheltered patio terrace, in addition to car parking.

Martin Sutherland, a licensed trade and business agent with Graham and Sibbald, said: ‘Offering a range of F&B and accommodation facilities, the Red Lion is your quintessential village inn and offers its new owners an excellent opportunity to develop the business. The business created a lot of interest on the open market, largely due to the location and style of the unit and a sale went through to the new owners in December.’

