Graham and Sibbald Announce Sale of Red Lion Inn

January 19
15:47 2023
Chartered surveyors and business valuation specialists Graham + Sibbald have announced the sale of the Red Lion Inn at Doune, near Stirling. Located in the centre of the town, the inn, which is over 200 years old, features a lounge bar, restaurant, meeting/function room, six letting bedrooms, a one-bedroom private flat and a sheltered patio terrace, in addition to car parking.

Martin Sutherland, a licensed trade and business agent with Graham and Sibbald, said: ‘Offering a range of F&B and accommodation facilities, the Red Lion is your quintessential village inn and offers its new owners an excellent opportunity to develop the business. The business created a lot of interest on the open market, largely due to the location and style of the unit and a sale went through to the new owners in December.’

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

